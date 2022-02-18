Firefighters work to tackle blaze at foundry

Firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service were called to the scene of the fire on Tipton Road. Photo: Google Street Map

Around 30 firefighters were sent to the scene of the fire at a foundry on Tipton Road in Tipton at around 10.10am.

The crews were able to tackle the blaze and bring it under control and all members present at the premises were accounted for.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Around 30 firefighters have responded to a fire at a foundry in Tipton Road, Tipton.

"We were called at 10.10am.

"Crews making good progress tackling the fire and everyone at the premises has been accounted for."