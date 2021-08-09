Man seriously injured in Tipton attack

By Dayna FarringtonTiptonPublished: Last Updated:

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked in the Black Country.

St Mark's Road in Tipton. Photo: Google
St Mark's Road in Tipton. Photo: Google

Emergency services were called to St Mark's Road, in Tipton, at around 7.30pm on Saturday night.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was treated for serious injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault but has since been bailed.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested after another man was assaulted in St Mark's Road, Tipton, just after 7.40pm on Saturday.

"A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with head injuries and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

"A 38-year-old man was detained on suspicion of assault and taken into custody for questioning. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

"Our investigation is continuing and anyone with information can contact us."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident on St Mark's Road at 7.34pm on Saturday night, two ambulances attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who had been assaulted. He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to hospital for further treatment."

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 20/1232496/21.

Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News