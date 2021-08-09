Man seriously injured in Tipton attack

St Mark's Road in Tipton. Photo: Google

Emergency services were called to St Mark's Road, in Tipton, at around 7.30pm on Saturday night.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was treated for serious injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault but has since been bailed.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested after another man was assaulted in St Mark's Road, Tipton, just after 7.40pm on Saturday.

"A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with head injuries and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

"A 38-year-old man was detained on suspicion of assault and taken into custody for questioning. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

"Our investigation is continuing and anyone with information can contact us."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident on St Mark's Road at 7.34pm on Saturday night, two ambulances attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who had been assaulted. He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to hospital for further treatment."