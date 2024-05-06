Watch as video footage shows extent of damage at former cinema in Smethwick following huge blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

More than 50 firefighters were called to Windmill Lane, Smethwick, at 1.34pm on Sunday after witnesses reported smoke coming from the four-storey Art Deco building.

The blaze ripped through the Victoria suite in Smethwick, causing huge damage

Dramatic footage taken at the time shows thick plumes of smoke billowing from the burning building as firefighters tackled the roaring blaze.

It resulted in a number of road and shop closures as 12 crews worked into the night trying to extinguish the fire at the disused cinema and bingo hall.

Firefighters were still dampening down the site today

Initially there were 12 crews at the scene

The fire service later confirmed the flames broke through the roof of the building, with firefighters taking water from the Cape Arm of the Birmingham Canal.

West Midlands Police closed several roads to traffic, including Windmill Lane, Cranford Street, London Street and Grove Lane, while the adjacent Windmill Shopping Park/Centre was closed early on Sunday due to smoke in the area.

By 7.30am this morning, the fire service had scaled its presence down to just two crews as they dampened down hotspots, a challenge made harder due to the collapse of the roof.

An update from the fire service soon after 10am said: "Our crews will remain on scene throughout the day. The re-opening of shops and roads has begun, however intermittent temporary closures may be needed for safety reasons. Please observe any signage or guidance given by those working at the scene to help keep everyone safe."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Windmill Lane will remain closed for the rest of the day though business premises are now accessible. The cause of the fire is being investigated by West Midlands Fire Service."