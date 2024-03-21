Blooming lovely florist shop prepares to celebrate 50 years in business

Maureen's Florist on Bearwood Road was founded by Graham Wooliscroft on March 24, 1974 and named after his wife Maureen - who still pops in regularly to do a shift at the age of 77.

Graham Wolliscroft who founded Maureen's Florists in 1974

Graham unfortunately died four years ago but left the shop in Maureen's capable hands, ably assisted by three members of staff who have a combined total of 70 years' experience working in the shop.