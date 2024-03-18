Man seriously injured after stabbing in Smethwick street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a stabbing on Florence Road in Smethwick on Sunday evening at around 9.10pm.

An ambulance crew, including a paramedic, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic arrived at the scene and found a man who had suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital following the incident.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Florence Road in Smethwick at around 9.10pm.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

"Ambulance staff provided treatment on scene before conveying him to hospital."

West Midlands Police have been contacted for a comment.