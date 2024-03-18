Express & Star
Man seriously injured after stabbing in Smethwick street

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in a Sandwell street.

By James Vukmirovic
Published
Last updated

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a stabbing on Florence Road in Smethwick on Sunday evening at around 9.10pm.

An ambulance crew, including a paramedic, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic arrived at the scene and found a man who had suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital following the incident.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Florence Road in Smethwick at around 9.10pm.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

"Ambulance staff provided treatment on scene before conveying him to hospital."

West Midlands Police have been contacted for a comment.

