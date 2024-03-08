Express & Star
Man charged after shots fired on Smethwick street leaving house and car damaged

A man has been charged after shots were fired on a Smethwick street.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Shots were fired on Melrose Place, Smethwick, on September 6 last year

A car and house were damaged during the incident, which took place on Melrose Place shortly before 4am on September 6 last year.

West Midlands Police say a Skorpion submachine gun was used in the shooting.

Mohammed Khan, of St Paul's Road, Smethwick, was charged on Thursday with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The 28-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

