Man charged after shots fired on Smethwick street leaving house and car damaged

A car and house were damaged during the incident, which took place on Melrose Place shortly before 4am on September 6 last year.

West Midlands Police say a Skorpion submachine gun was used in the shooting.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7mybj5

Mohammed Khan, of St Paul's Road, Smethwick, was charged on Thursday with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The 28-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.