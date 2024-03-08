Man charged after shots fired on Smethwick street leaving house and car damaged
A man has been charged after shots were fired on a Smethwick street.
A car and house were damaged during the incident, which took place on Melrose Place shortly before 4am on September 6 last year.
West Midlands Police say a Skorpion submachine gun was used in the shooting.
Mohammed Khan, of St Paul's Road, Smethwick, was charged on Thursday with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The 28-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.