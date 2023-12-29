Police issue new photo in bid to find missing girl, 15

West Midlands Police have issued a new picture of 15-year-old Favour, who was reported missing on Thursday.

Favour is described as 5ft 6ins tall, and is said to have links to Birmingham and Smethwick.

Police have now issued a more recent image of the 15-year-old, re-appealing for information on her whereabouts.

On X (formerly Twitter), West Midlands Police said: "We're still trying to find Favour, and now have a more recent image of her.

"Call 999, quoting PID 394762, if you know where she is."

The police first appealed for help in finding the teenager on Thursday, where they also released an older image of Favour.

On X, they said: "Have you seen #missing Favour? The 15-year-old is 5ft 6ins tall and has links to Birmingham and Smethwick.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote PID: 394762."