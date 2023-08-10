Woman seriously injured in two-car crash - teenager and two children also hurt

Emergency services were called to Dartmouth Road in Smethwick at around 5.49pm.
Five patients were discovered by ambulance crew upon arrival, including a woman who was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to hospital.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on Dartmouth Road at 5.49pm.
"Three ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered a total of five patients.
"A woman was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Sandwell Hospital. A man, the driver of one of the cars, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to City Hospital.
"A female teenager, a boy and a girl were all treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Sandwell Hospital on the same ambulance."