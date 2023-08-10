Woman seriously injured in two-car crash - teenager and two children also hurt

The collision took place on Dartmouth Road. Photo: Google

Emergency services were called to Dartmouth Road in Smethwick at around 5.49pm.

Five patients were discovered by ambulance crew upon arrival, including a woman who was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on Dartmouth Road at 5.49pm.

"Three ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered a total of five patients.

"A woman was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Sandwell Hospital. A man, the driver of one of the cars, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to City Hospital.