Residents evacuated from homes after gas cylinder catches fire at industrial estate

Alma Street, Smethwick

The blaze happened after the cylinder valve was damaged and caught alight close to Ash and Lacy Perforators and the Thandi Express coach yard on Alma Street, Smethwick.

West Midlands Fire Service was called at at 4:22pm on Wednesday to reports of a fire.

There was a full evacuation of the premises, and 10 people were evacuated from properties in nearby roads Argyle Way and Avery Drive.

Residents were allowed back in to their homes several hours after being evacuated. Photo: SnapperSK

A worker who was parked close-by said: "I was told it was a gas cylinder and it was on fire, those things are like a ticking time-bomb if they are not put out and cooled down, no wonder they are knocking on people's doors and moving them to safety."

Around 10 people were evacuated from nearby homes. Photo: SnapperSK

Three trucks, 14 firefighters and a fire officer attended the scene and used two jets to cool the acetylene cylinder down.

Emergency services were at the scene until the evening. Photo: SnapperSK

The first response was made by engines from Handsworth and Smethwick stations.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We have been in contact with the company who owned the cylinder and asked them to remove it from the premises.

"Crews remained for a while longer until the burning in the cylinder had eased.