Schoolboy walks the extra mile to help charity

Jacob Evans poses with his mother Cody MacDonald and father Craig Evans after raising £336 for Comic Relief from a walking challenge

Jacob Evans from Smethwick spent a month walking around his local parks to raise money for Comic Relief, with the six-year-old St Matthew's Church of England Primary School pupil taking an hour each day to do so.

His father Craig Evans said Jacob had come home one day in February and said to his mother Cody MacDonald that he wanted to do something for Comic Relief.

He said: "He spoke to his mum about it, saying that he wanted to do something, and came up with the idea of a sponsored walk, walking around Victoria Park each day for an hour.

"He's gone and done it as well, doing an hour after school each day, as well as over weekends, and he's been really motivated to do it as he knows he's doing it for a good cause, and his mum and I have both encouraged him.

"He likes to go down the park and play football with me and his cousins and I think it was good for him, walking around the park, seeing different wildlife and he's really been enjoying it."

Jacob's challenge ended on Red Nose Day on Friday, March 17 with an hour of walking around Warley Woods Park in Smethwick and he was greeted at the end of the hour by friends and family.

Mr Evans said Jacob had raised £336 for Comic Relief and spoke of the pride he felt in what his son had done.

He said: "I think any parent would be hugely proud to be the parent of a child like Jacob as he's just so caring and, like I said, the idea didn't come from me or his mum, it came from him.