Smethwick road closed as police search for evidence

By James VukmirovicSmethwickPublished: Last Updated:

A large area around a Black Country housing estate was closed off as police searched for evidence.

The area around the end of Crown Street was closed off while police investigated. Photo: Google Street Map
Two police vans and an unmarked police car were based at the scene in Smethwick as officers scoured for items discarded after a domestic attack in the nearby area.

The parkland around Devey Road and Crown Street was cordoned off by officers from West Midlands Police at around 4pm on Thursday, with police tape placed across two brick posts and a number of trees.

A van was also seen on nearby Montague Road during the search, which found nothing.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We carried out searches for potentially discarded items as part of an investigation into a domestic-related assault in the Smethwick area earlier in the week.

"Nothing was found."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

