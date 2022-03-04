Smethwick road closed as police search for evidence

The area around the end of Crown Street was closed off while police investigated. Photo: Google Street Map

Two police vans and an unmarked police car were based at the scene in Smethwick as officers scoured for items discarded after a domestic attack in the nearby area.

The parkland around Devey Road and Crown Street was cordoned off by officers from West Midlands Police at around 4pm on Thursday, with police tape placed across two brick posts and a number of trees.

A van was also seen on nearby Montague Road during the search, which found nothing.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We carried out searches for potentially discarded items as part of an investigation into a domestic-related assault in the Smethwick area earlier in the week.