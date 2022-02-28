Energy improvements on way for council homes in Smethwick

Sandwell Council

Around 273 council-owned properties in Cape Hill, Smethwick, will be renovated to bring them up to a “Band C” energy performance certificate (EPC) level.

Government figures show nearly a fifth of households in the West Midlands – 17.5 per cent – are classed as being in fuel poverty. That is where the cost of heating their home is above average, and that once money is spent on energy bills they are left below the poverty line.

In Sandwell, according to the Fuel Poverty Index, up to 21 per cent of homes experience fuel poverty.

It is hoped the renovations, including external wall insulation, flat roof insulation (including roof replacement), and cavity wall insulation will reduce fuel poverty in the borough.

Zahoor Ahmed,, cabinet member for housing, said: “The scheme will improve the energy performance reduce fuel poverty and deliver progress towards council’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral.

“Our officers have consulted with our incumbent contractor, Vinci Facilities, to deliver this partnership.”

Sandwell council submitted a bid in October last year for the funds, in partnership with the WMCA.

But now they have accepted £4.3 million of grant funding, of which two-thirds – £2.8 million – will be used for energy-efficiency improvements to council homes in Smethwick.

The other third – £1.4 million – will be derived from Sandwell’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) to match-fund the project.

The report noted: “If the council’s ambitious climate change target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2041 is to be met, this type of intervention is necessary.

“This project will also help families who may be suffering from fuel poverty as

they are currently living in some of the least energy-efficient houses in the

council’s stock.

“Measures will be incorporated into an existing external improvement programme in the area and can help demonstrate a firm commitment towards achieving carbon reduction targets and climate change initiatives.”

The report also noted the council’s move to fix up homes will make them look “serious” about the climate emergency and the move towards a carbon-neutral economy.

In 2019, the government committed to a £3.8 billion to a Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) over a 10-year period to improve the energy performance of social rented homes.

Of that money, up to £160m has been made available to local authorities who provide social housing.