Mother, 33, is charged with the murder of 10-year-old Shay Kang in Rowley Regis

Shay was found with injuries at an address in Robin Close, Rowley Regis at around 12.10pm on Monday. Sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jaskirat Kaur, aka Jasmine Kang, Shay's mother, aged 33, from the same address, has now been charged with her murder and will appear in Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court today.

A cordon remains in place at the property while police continue their investigations, and a post-mortem will be held in due course to establish the cause of death.

Detective inspector Dan Jarratt, leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts remain with Shay’s family and friends. Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community.

"We ask that they are left to grieve in private as our enquiries continue."

Leaders at Sandwell Council said they were 'devastated' to hear about the loss of the 10-year-old, giving their thoughts to everyone who knew Shay.

A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: "This is a devastating loss and our thoughts are with everyone who knew Shay.

"We know we have a strong community in this part of Rowley Regis and that people will pull together to support each other at this terrible time.

"We are supporting the school and also working closely with relevant partner organisations."

The investigation continues.