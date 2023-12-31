The former York Road Social and Sports Club, on York Road, Rowley Regis, has gone up for sale for all the prospecting football managers out there.

The land, which comes fully equipped with a bar, kitchen, changing rooms and a full league-ready football pitch and utility rooms, has been advertised for sale by Estate Agents, Tom Giles & Co.

The site comes equipped with a range of facilities, including a car park which can house 180 vehicles, and a set of full changing rooms for both teams.

On the property site, Tom Giles & Co said: "An opportunity to acquire a freehold site consisting of a Social and Sports Club with two rooms together with toilets, bars and cellars, site kitchen along with fully-sized Football Pitch stands and floodlights with Ground Grading for at least Step 7 of The National League Structure.

"The site has been used since the 1970s, initially by Oldbury United and more recently by Bustleholme. The ground and Social Club has been managed by the York Road Social & Sports Club Committee on behalf of the clubs’ members."

See more pictures of the facilities below.

The sale includes a full, league ready football pitch. Credit: Tom Giles & Co The football pitch is ready for Step 7 of the National League System. Credit: Tom Giles & Co The sale also comes with the football club. Credit: Tom Giles & Co Changing room facilities for home and away teams are fully functional. Credit: Tom Giles & Co There are a number of bar and function areas in the facility. Credit: Tom Giles & Co The facility includes a function area for ticket holders. Credit: Tom Giles & Co A fully equipped kitchen is also included in the sale. Credit: Tom Giles & Co The sale also includes a large function area for out-of-season revenue. Credit: Tom Giles & Co

The sale of the site also includes a bar and social area fit for use for those non-league seasons.

The site continued: "The sale includes all facilities, fixtures, and fittings along with 4.6 acres of land including car park, football, and ancillary areas.

"The Social & Sports Club has been closed since October 2021 but is in generally excellent condition and requires no work or investment to open immediately apart from the installation of beer pumps, pulls and coolers."

The grounds are up for sale for the price of £750,000, which includes all facilities listed on the website.

For more information and all images, visit the letting website tomgilesandco.co.uk/