Rowley Regis residents returning to normality after shots fired in their street

The residents on Highfield Road in Rowley Regis were able to leave their homes and move up and down their street on Thursday afternoon, but only once a police cordon was lifted after gunshots were reported the night before.

West Midlands Police was called to the scene on Highfield Road at around 9.15pm on Wednesday to reports of shots being fired. Officers found a vehicle had been damaged, so closed off the road to allow for examinations to begin.

Forensic officers moved in to examine the area and patrols cars parked at both ends of the road marked a cordon throughout the night. The cordon was only lifted around 12pm on Thursday.

The scene afterwards was a quiet one, with traffic passing up and down the road and along the junction with Perry Park Road, and only a Hyundai Civic with a smashed back window any indicator that anything had happened.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said he had been coming back from a meal with his wife and only found out what had happened when he turned the corner.

He said: "We got back from going out and just saw police everywhere and found a car with its back windscreen smashed, although I don't know what caused that as I only found out what happened when I spoke to the police.