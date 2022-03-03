Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver flees after destroying bus stop in collision

By Nathan RoweRowley RegisPublished:

A bus stop has been destroyed after a car crashed into it in the early hours of this morning.

Harvest Road, Rowley Regis
Harvest Road, Rowley Regis

When firefighters arrived, the driver of the car had left the scene and nobody else was involved.

The incident took place on Harvest Road, Rowley Regis at 6:45am.

Centro have been informed of the damage to the stop.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 6.45am on Thursday March 3, firefighters from Haden Cross fire station responded to Harvest Road, Rowley Regis.

"They arrived within five minutes of being mobilised to find a car that had been in collision with a bus shelter.

"The occupant of the car had left the scene. No-one else was involved.

"Our crew made the vehicle safe and Centro were informed of the damage."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

Rowley Regis
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News