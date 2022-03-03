Driver flees after destroying bus stop in collision

Harvest Road, Rowley Regis

When firefighters arrived, the driver of the car had left the scene and nobody else was involved.

The incident took place on Harvest Road, Rowley Regis at 6:45am.

Centro have been informed of the damage to the stop.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 6.45am on Thursday March 3, firefighters from Haden Cross fire station responded to Harvest Road, Rowley Regis.

"They arrived within five minutes of being mobilised to find a car that had been in collision with a bus shelter.

"The occupant of the car had left the scene. No-one else was involved.

"Our crew made the vehicle safe and Centro were informed of the damage."