Ten new council homes to be built on former Rowley Regis school site

By Nathan Rowe

Plans to build ten new semi-detached council houses on a former school site have been approved.

Britannia Road

The homes will be built on Britannia Road, Rowley Regis, as part of a £2.3 million scheme after being given the green light by Sandwell Council.

Eight two-bedroom and two four-bedroom homes will be built on the council-owned land.

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell’s cabinet member for housing, said: "It’s good news that we have awarded this contract and we can get on with building these new council homes which will add to our existing housing stock.

"We’re redeveloping vacant land and improving the local environment.

"Schemes like these are part of our on-going commitment to build new council homes and invest in affordable housing for local people and their families."

Rob Moore, business unit director, at Seddon added: "We have a long working relationship with Sandwell Council and we’re pleased to be assisting them with the build of these new homes in Rowley Regis, in response to local demand.

“We’re looking forward to getting on site and creating these much-needed new homes for the community.”

The work is slated to start on site in the spring, with completion expected in the autumn.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

