Ten new council homes to be built on former Rowley Regis school site

Britannia Road

The homes will be built on Britannia Road, Rowley Regis, as part of a £2.3 million scheme after being given the green light by Sandwell Council.

Eight two-bedroom and two four-bedroom homes will be built on the council-owned land.

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell’s cabinet member for housing, said: "It’s good news that we have awarded this contract and we can get on with building these new council homes which will add to our existing housing stock.

"We’re redeveloping vacant land and improving the local environment.

"Schemes like these are part of our on-going commitment to build new council homes and invest in affordable housing for local people and their families."

Rob Moore, business unit director, at Seddon added: "We have a long working relationship with Sandwell Council and we’re pleased to be assisting them with the build of these new homes in Rowley Regis, in response to local demand.

“We’re looking forward to getting on site and creating these much-needed new homes for the community.”