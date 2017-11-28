Trouble-hit Back Country pub warned over future violence

A serious alleged attack in the toilets at The Knights Quest and a mass brawl in the street outside are among the ugly incidents West Midlands Police say are plaguing the pub in Blackheath.

Pub bosses are now due to appear before a Sandwell Council licensing panel following a customer’s claim he was set upon by a gang of up to 15 people in the toilets last month.

The High Street pub had been due to appeal tightened security measures enforced by the police but are now thought to have backed down.

It means the pub will have to close an hour earlier on Friday and Saturdays and have two door staff wearing body cameras on duty from 9.30pm on weekends. Senior officers said they will continue to monitor events at the pub and have threatened tougher action if the trouble does not stop.

The Knights Quest has been on a police watchlist this year. Officers were called to 35 incidents over two years, including ‘mass disorder’ involving up to 30 people which saw a man knocked unconscious when his head was stamped on during a brawl in the road outside the pub.

A report from West Midlands Police to Sandwell Council ahead of next week’s hearing said: “They did not want the licensed hours reduced, they thought one not two door staff were required on a Friday and Saturday and thought the requirement that a personal licence holder be physically on the premises during all times the premises be open was too onerous.”

It continued: “Unfortunately, there was a further significant incident on October 7, 2017. There was also another incident on October 16, 2017.

“Should future incidents happen the responsible authorities can re-engage the review process with all possible sanctions open for consideration.”

Licensee Gerald Lloyd said: “Although we do not accept the detail of all the allegations levelled by the police, we have decided to effectively withdraw our appeal and to concentrate on working with the relevant authorities to ensure the safest possible environment for all of our staff and guests.”