A cattle lorry overturned on the motorway.

The incident happened between junction 3 for Quinton and Junction 2 for Oldbury.

The M5 was closed in both directions for quite some time, but the crash happened overnight, delays on approach were reportedly minimal.

"A complex and protracted recovery operation" went on through the night, with the northbound motorway still closed at around 4:30am.

Vehicle recovery and clear-up was complete by around 5:20am but workers still had to grit the road surface before reopening the northbound carriageway.

Highways Agency: West Midlands finally announced the road had reopened at 5:39am, but said Lane 1 of 3 would remain closed throughout the morning.

The lane closure, they said, was to allow for "emergency nearside barrier repairs to take place."