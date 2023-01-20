Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Major overnight 'recovery operation' after cattle lorry overturns on the M5 near Oldbury

By Mark MorrisOldburyPublished: Comments

There were problems on the M5 near Oldbury overnight after a cattle lorry overturned on the motorway.

A cattle lorry overturned on the motorway.
A cattle lorry overturned on the motorway.

The incident happened between junction 3 for Quinton and Junction 2 for Oldbury.

The M5 was closed in both directions for quite some time, but the crash happened overnight, delays on approach were reportedly minimal.

"A complex and protracted recovery operation" went on through the night, with the northbound motorway still closed at around 4:30am.

Vehicle recovery and clear-up was complete by around 5:20am but workers still had to grit the road surface before reopening the northbound carriageway.

Highways Agency: West Midlands finally announced the road had reopened at 5:39am, but said Lane 1 of 3 would remain closed throughout the morning.

The lane closure, they said, was to allow for "emergency nearside barrier repairs to take place."

No delays were reported at that time.

Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News