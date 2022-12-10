Police were called to Hilton Road, Oldbury, and found a woman with serious injuries on Thursday at 11.20pm.
Nothing could be done to save her and Legitte Reid, from Oldbury, was charged with her murder.
The 55-year-old from Oldbury was remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from Force CID, said: “Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time who are being supported by specialist officers.
“We have additional officers in the area and you can speak to them if you have any concerns.”