Hilton Road. Photo: Google

Police were called to Hilton Road, Oldbury, and found a woman with serious injuries on Thursday at 11.20pm.

Nothing could be done to save her and Legitte Reid, from Oldbury, was charged with her murder.

The 55-year-old from Oldbury was remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from Force CID, said: “Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time who are being supported by specialist officers.