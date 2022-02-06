Man has face fractured and ear ripped off in violent attack outside garage

The attack happened outside Kev's Tyres on Tat Bank Road in Oldbury. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police have launched the investigation after the daylight attack on Tat Bank Road, Oldbury, just before 10am on Saturday.

The 32-year-old victim was pulling into Kev's Tyres when he was punched. After falling to the ground, was kicked in the head.

The attack left him needing surgery to repair multiple fractures to his face and stitches to reattach his ear.

The offender was seen to make off towards the canal at the junction of Parsonage Street and officers are now speaking to witnesses and checking CCTV footage to identify him.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A man has received severe facial injuries in an unprovoked attack on Tat Bank Road, Oldbury just before 10am yesterday (5 Feb).

"As he pulled into a garage, he was brutally punched to the ground and kicked in the head.

"The 32-year-old has needed surgery to repair multiple fractures to his face and stitches to reattach his ear.

"The offender made off towards the canal at the junction of Parsonage Street.

"We have been speaking to witnesses and exploring CCTV in an effort to trace him.