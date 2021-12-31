Woman taken to hospital after Oldbury car crash blocks road

The collision happened at the junction of Causeway Green Road and Wolverhampton Road. Photo: Google Street Map

The collision happened around 5.30pm on Thursday at the junction of the A4123 Wolverhampton Road and Causeway Green Road in Oldbury.

It left the road closed up to the M5 junction as emergency services attended the scene, with traffic diverted onto Causeway Green Road.

One of the drivers, a woman, was treated for minor injuries by West Midlands Ambulance Service and taken to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5:05pm to reports of a two-car RTC at the junction of Causeway Green Road and Wolverhampton Road.

"One ambulance attended the scene.

"We treated one of the drivers, a woman, for minor injuries and she was conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment."

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "There has been a two-car collision on the A4123 Wolverhampton Road junction with Causeway Green Road in Oldbury

"The road is closed towards the M5 Junction 2 island only and traffic is being diverted into Causeway Green Road."