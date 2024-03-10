Prolific shoplifter jailed and banned from stores across the Black Country

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rhys Davies has received a jail term and been given a five-year ban from entering stores across Dudley and Sandwell after he was found guilty of a string of shoplifting offences.

West Midlands Police said Davies was a prolific offender stealing a range of items from stores in November and December last year and identified the 31-year-old, of no fixed address, as responsible .

He was found guilty of ten counts of theft at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday, February 28 and was sentenced to four months in prison.

Davies was also given a criminal behaviour order instructing him not to enter any One Stop store across Dudley and Sandwell for five years.

The order also prohibits him from entering the Merry Hill Shopping Centre, including the outer retail park, for the same period.

Neighbourhood Policing Manager Inspector Michelle Allen said: “Davies’ persistent offending was a constant source of upset and frustration for staff at stores across the borough.

“We were determined to put a stop to his behaviour and arrested him following a swift investigation.

"I must commend the efforts of officers from our Lye neighbourhood team for catching up with Davies, sealing his conviction and building the case for the criminal behaviour order.

“We were pleased to see the court impose this order in addition to his prison sentence and both will give businesses respite from Davies’ activities.

"We won’t hesitate to take action against him should he breach the order.”