Frank Farrell, 69, from Warley, attended his appointment on a mobile scanning unit this week after the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust introduced the testing as part of a national screening programme.

The targeted lung health checks are aimed at current and ex-smokers aged between 55 and 74, and can pick up an early indication of cancer.

People diagnosed at the earliest stage are nearly 20 times more likely to survive for five years than those whose cancer is caught late.

Currently it’s being rolled out by the trust to those who have a Sandwell GP.

Speaking after his appointment, retired primary school teacher Frank said: “Today was very straightforward. The process has been good and all the staff are welcoming.

"It’s also been very efficient as the whole thing has taken around 30 minutes.

“I would recommend that if you get an invite to take up your appointment.

"The CT scan is an early intervention to check the health of your lungs – which of course is good for the long term. Prevention is better than cure.”

People who are eligible will receive a text message inviting them to call the targeted lung health checks team.

They will be asked a few questions and then be offered an appointment for further checks if needed.

The mobile units where the tests take place are situated in easy-to-reach locations – with the first being set up at Mecca Bingo in Oldbury.

Dr Arvind Rajasekaran, who has been a respiratory consultant at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust for 17 years, said: “The check is like an MOT for your lungs and is carried out by specialist nurses.

“These checks can help to spot any problems early, often before you even notice that anything is wrong.

"If a problem with your breathing or lungs is found early, treatment could be simple and more successful.

"Your lungs work hard every minute so it’s really important that you get them checked out as you get older.”

To find out more about the TLHCs, visit swbh.nhs.uk/services/lung-health-checks.