Services are unable to travel down Bearwood Road as of 6.40am on Thursday.

National Express bosses said these services were impacted:

11A/C diverted Hagley Road, Barnsley Road, Sandon Road

82 diverted Three Shires Oak Road, Barclay Road, Lightwoods Hill, Adkins Lane

82 diverted Barnsley Road, Meadow Road, Sandon Road

More to follow.