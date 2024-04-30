Labour’s Richard Parker just in front in mayoral race as election day approaches

Parker holds the edge with odds of 4/5, giving him a slight advantage with a 55 per cent implied chance of winning.

Incumbent Andy Street is rated at odds of 5/4, suggesting a 45 per cent implied probability of being re-elected in the West Midlands.

Today (Tuesday) there has been a notable shift in sentiment, with bookies shortening Street’s odds from 11/8 (42 per cent) to 5/4 (45 per cent), while Parker’s odds have moved out from 8/13 (58 per cent) to 4/5 (55 per cent).

The betting activity on online website Oddschecker over the past 30 days indicates a near-even split between the two candidates, with Parker garnering 52 per cent of the share and Street securing 48 per cent.

Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman said: “With just two days remaining until the West Midlands Mayoral Election, bookmakers are hesitant to designate a clear favourite.

"Richard Parker of Labour currently holds a marginal lead in the betting with Andy Street trailing closely behind. We may have to wait until Thursday to see a clear favourite, as betting sentiments evolve in response to voting patterns.”

