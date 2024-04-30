Labour’s Richard Parker just in front in mayoral race as election day approaches
In the upcoming West Midlands Mayoral Election, Labour’s Richard Parker is currently the narrow favourite to clinch victory on Thursday's vote, according to the latest odds.
Parker holds the edge with odds of 4/5, giving him a slight advantage with a 55 per cent implied chance of winning.
Incumbent Andy Street is rated at odds of 5/4, suggesting a 45 per cent implied probability of being re-elected in the West Midlands.
Today (Tuesday) there has been a notable shift in sentiment, with bookies shortening Street’s odds from 11/8 (42 per cent) to 5/4 (45 per cent), while Parker’s odds have moved out from 8/13 (58 per cent) to 4/5 (55 per cent).
The betting activity on online website Oddschecker over the past 30 days indicates a near-even split between the two candidates, with Parker garnering 52 per cent of the share and Street securing 48 per cent.
Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman said: “With just two days remaining until the West Midlands Mayoral Election, bookmakers are hesitant to designate a clear favourite.
"Richard Parker of Labour currently holds a marginal lead in the betting with Andy Street trailing closely behind. We may have to wait until Thursday to see a clear favourite, as betting sentiments evolve in response to voting patterns.”
