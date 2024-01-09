Sandwell Council on the road to extra funding

The money comes from the government’s Network North fund, an £8.3billion commitment to highways maintenance across England.

It will be spent on resurfacing roads, cycleways and footways and maintaining bridges, as well as preventing potholes and other road defects.

Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for Environment and Highways, Councillor Danny Millard, said: “Our roads are extremely important to our local community, and we already have a lot to be proud of. Sandwell consistently ranks highly, both regionally and nationally, in terms of carriageway maintenance and road conditions.

“Sandwell Council has already committed to spending £9.1million on maintaining our roads and highways in 2023-24

"This extra funding will allow to us to sustain these high standards, giving our residents safer and easier journeys borough wide.”

Sandwell highway maintenance funding is distributed via the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) which is receiving £2,586,000 overall.

Network North is the biggest road resurfacing programme to date in England and is made up of redirected HS2 funding.

