Appeal launched and image released of man wanted by police

Dudley Police have released an image on social media of 49-year-old Martin Bill, who is from Sandwell.

The force has asked that if anyone knows were Bill is and can help, they should get in contact through Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "Have you seen Martin Bill?

"The 49-year-old from Sandwell is wanted on recall to prison.

"If you can help contact us via Live Chat quoting crime reference 20/772250/23."