Tipton care home ordered to improve after unannounced inspection raises 'harm to residents' concerns

Residents in danger of skin sores, ineffective agency staff, residents being in danger of harm and medicines not properly being labelled were just some of the findings of the report published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Veronica House, in Tipton, was rated "requires improvement" in all five key CQC categories; safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and leadership.

The latest inspection was prompted by "the increased number of notifications of specific incidents, particularly the high number of falls and unexplained injuries".

The CQC said: "A decision was made for us to inspect and examine those risks."

However, the inspectors found no evidence there were problems concerning these incidents at the home, which is run by Towerview Care.

Two inspectors and a nursing expert visited the Leamore Road care home over two days on October 26 and 27. Staff, residents and relatives were questioned. They found several troubling examples of the 37 residents not being properly cared for properly.