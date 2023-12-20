MP tours new Rowley Regis learning difficulties centre

Select lifestyles are one of the biggest providers of care in Sandwell for those with learning difficulties, and their new centre on Throne Road in Rowley Regis has created new jobs.

The new facility boasts sensory rooms, music rooms, arts and crafts rooms as well as classrooms that can provide vocational courses. Select Lifestyles support those with a variety of conditions, including those with an Acquired Brain Injury, those with challenging behaviours and those on the autism spectrum.

James said: "I have a strong interest in mental health and ensuring those in needs get the right support. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to support, so it was good to see that range of facilities and support options on offer by Select Lifsetyles.

“I want to thank the team here for showing me around, and I hope that many people from across Dudley and Sandwell will be benefitting from the day centre for many years to come.

Grove Vale Councillor Les Trumpeter, Executive Director of Select Lifestyles, said: “We are proud to have now opened our first day centre in the Sandwell area, this day centre will help adults with Learning Disabilities access a variety of activities both within the centre and the local community.

“I would like to thank James Morris for his support in our new venture and for taking the time out of his day to visit our service

