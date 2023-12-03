Wednesbury's Ukrainian Sunflower restaurant applies to serve alcohol every day

A Sandwell Council public notice said: "I Yuliia Kryvenko hereby give notice that I have applied for a premises license in respect of ‘Ukrainian Sunflower, Market Place, Wednesbury. The license is to allow the provision of regulated entertainment and the sale of alcohol on the premises."

The application is to sell alcohol from 9am until 11pm every day.

The application can be viewed at the offices of the licensing authority at Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury, during normal office hours.