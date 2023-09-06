Reality star and wife of West Bromwich Albion defender shares cancer diagnosis

Nermina Pieters Mekic and Eric Pieters

Nermina Pieters-Mekic, aged 33, took to Instagram to confirm the news and explain why she had been silent on her online platforms in recent weeks.

The model and show jumper has a two-year-old daughter with defender Pieters, who joined Albion from Burnley in September last year and has made five appearances this season.

The message read: "And just like that my life changed forever. A few months ago I felt a lump in my left breast and I decided to see a GP who didn’t seem overly concerned.

"After some convincing from my mum I decided to investigate it further as the lump was getting sore and growing.

"I’m so grateful that I did because on the July 10 I got diagnosed with an early stage aggressive breast cancer.

"I will never be able to describe how I felt that day and the days after that. My heart was broken, I was scared and I had so many questions.. I’m healthy and fit so how is this possible for someone of my age?"