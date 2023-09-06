Reality star and wife of West Bromwich Albion defender shares cancer diagnosis

The wife of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Erik Pieters has announced she has been diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer.

Nermina Pieters-Mekic, aged 33, took to Instagram to confirm the news and explain why she had been silent on her online platforms in recent weeks.

The model and show jumper has a two-year-old daughter with defender Pieters, who joined Albion from Burnley in September last year and has made five appearances this season.

The message read: "And just like that my life changed forever. A few months ago I felt a lump in my left breast and I decided to see a GP who didn’t seem overly concerned.

"After some convincing from my mum I decided to investigate it further as the lump was getting sore and growing.

"I’m so grateful that I did because on the July 10 I got diagnosed with an early stage aggressive breast cancer.

"I will never be able to describe how I felt that day and the days after that. My heart was broken, I was scared and I had so many questions.. I’m healthy and fit so how is this possible for someone of my age?"

Nermina appeared in ITV's The Real Housewives of Cheshire and has nearly 79,000 followers on Instagram. Many posted messages on the site including former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan and Chantelle Heskey, the wife of former England forward Emile.

