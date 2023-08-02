Mental Health Charity welcomes second year of annual campaign

Chat4Change 2023 takes place from August 14 until August 20

The Kaleidoscope Plus Group will be running its "Chat4Change" campaign for the second year.

Designed to promote open and honest conversations about mental health, the initiative aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage positive change in individuals, families, and communities.

This year, Chat4Change is bigger than ever, stretching from August 14 to August 20 and with a variety of events taking place over the week.

Through the events, Kaleidoscope Plus Group said it hopes that Chat4Change will provide a platform for people from all walks of life to share their experiences with mental health, offer support, and access valuable mental health information.

The campaign will highlight the importance of active listening, empathy, and the power of words in shaping the mental health landscape.

With mental health issues affecting millions of people worldwide, The Kaleidoscope Plus Group said it recognises the vital need for increased awareness, understanding, and support.

Monica Shafaq, CEO of the Kaleidoscope Plus Group, said: "Chat4Change seeks to empower individuals to speak up, reach out, and engage in meaningful conversations about mental health, fostering a culture of acceptance and compassion.

“We are excited to be bringing back Chat4Change this year and delighted that it will be bigger and better than ever.

“There is a stigma around having conversations about mental health and here at KPG, we firmly believe in breaking the silence and changing the conversation.

’Through Chat4Change, we hope to empower individuals to open up about how they’re feeling and help them create a supportive environment where everyone feels heard and valued.”

The Kaleidoscope Plus Group has invited individuals, organisations and communities to Chat4Change and become advocates for mental health and said that by championing conversations, it can break down barriers, reduce stigma, and create a world where mental health is a priority for all.