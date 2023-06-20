Sandwell parking charges set to be mitigated by council after public backlash

Sandwell Council House. Photo: George Makin.

A cabinet paper to be discussed by senior councillors this week notes the local authority’s changed position on the charges after “significant concerns” were raised by members of the public.

The scale of parking charges remain largely unchanged. This year, one hour of parking within West Bromwich is £1.00 – rising to £1.80 by 2027. A day ticket is £8.00 rising to £10.00 by 2027.

Sandwell council wished to raise an annual five day season ticket in West Bromwich from £800 in 2023 to £1200 by 2027 – a 50 per cent increase.

Public backlash, however, has forced the council to withdraw parking charge increases in 2026 and 2027.

The local authority instead suggest they will authorise a review into the charges in 2025, adding they will “either confirm that the increases scheduled for 2025 will continue at that level, or require public consultation on increased rates for 2026 and 2027 to inform a further report to cabinet for decision”.

Plans for free parking on every Saturday during December have already been introduced to encourage town centre shopping during the most important retail month of the year, the council added.

One option the council are considering is free 30-minute parking for pay and display parking to encourage passing trade.

However, the council claim it is not a recommended option as it would increase enforcement costs. “The total impact is difficult to estimate but could reduce income by £50,000 to £100,000 per year,” it added.

Last year, the council gave approval to undertake a public consultation from August 2022 to September 2022 to increase car parking charges in the borough.

The council claimed the reason for the proposed increase in parking charges was to help reduce congestion in town centres, reduce carbon emissions, and “facilitate more working from home, walking and cycling for short journeys and journeys to work”.

In the original paper, the council said the revised charges were designed to help encourage more people to “choose alternatives ways to travel, making healthier habits easier and making sure the road networks are ready to respond to future increases in demand”.

But buried in the same report the council admited inflation, a lack of revenue due to the pandemic, and workers’ preference to work from home, have resulted in a parking account deficit of £321,700.

Without this income, the council say they will unable to maintain the car parks and further highway maintenance.

It states: “In the past, any surplus on the parking account have [sic] been allocated in accordance with statutory requirements. However, the sustained increase in working from home following the pandemic has reduced parking income well below the levels needed to fund this service.

“In these circumstances, available service budgets are not sufficient to maintain normal levels of statutory services also because of the increased costs arising from post-pandemic price inflation.”

116 objections were received by the council and two emails in support of the new charges. A separate petition by West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards received 464 signatures.

The council noted while the petition was submitted after the end of the public consultation period it complied with council regulations and “can be considered by the cabinet member for environment as a consultation response”.

A multitude of objections received by the council described the increase in parking charges as “ridiculous”; “untimely”; and “absolutely stupid”.

One objector said: “To bring this proposal to Sandwell council employees and the local residents, at a time of financial hardship reflects very badly on the councils motives and where priorities lie.

“Should this come into force, I shall not have the availability of coming into work on a basis I feel required to carry out my job, this will in turn mean I spend more time at home, which will mean use of gas and electricity, of which prices have gone through the roof.”

Another read: “The basic increase in charges, on a year on year basis, is frankly exorbitant. Sandwell is already a financially deprived area, which will feel the pinch from inflation rises, costs of living crisis’s [sic] and benefit cuts for a longer period than the average authority.