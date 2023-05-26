Oldbury man used money meant for family member

SANDWELL PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 3/9/2019 STOCK GV Exterior at Sandwell Council House, Oldbury..

Abdul Habib Khan, aged 59, pleaded guilty to two charges contrary to the Fraud Act 2006 after taking the money which was given out as a Direct Payment grant.

Between the years of 2013 and 2019, he underused approximately £30,000, meaning the family member did not get their identified care needs met.

In addition there was a balance of £14,000 in his bank account on termination of the Direct Payment agreement.

Mr Khan was advised this money was not his to keep and was invoiced and asked to return it to the council, however, he did not pay it back and later withdrew the money in cash.

After the plea, a sentencing hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court was held on Thursday 18 May and he was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for two years. He will also have a curfew between the hours of 10.30pm and 6.30am for six months and 15 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).

Councillor Bob Piper, deputy leader at Sandwell Council and Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources, said: “Mr Khan abused his position of trust and stole a total of £44,000 over a prolonged period of time.

“This is a very sad case that resulted in a vulnerable adult not getting their identified care needs met.

“Direct payments should be used as set out in support plans and this case goes to demonstrate we will take action if these payments aren’t used correctly.”