Travellers moved on from the car park at ASDA Great Barr

In the latest incident an encampment has been reported at Perry Park near to Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr.

A group that moved from old Buffet Island on Queslett Road in Great Barr to Asda's Queslett branch has moved from the site in Queslett.

Travellers seen in the car park at Asda's Oldbury branch in Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury, departed on April 13.