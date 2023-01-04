'It's ruining my life': Despair of Sandwell woman living with multicoloured mould for three years

Luminous mould in Susan Matthews's Oldbury flat

Susan Matthews, aged 61, and Raymond Collins, 71, have been trying in vain to get the mould removed but it returns after being scraped off or painted over.

Susan, aged 61, believes the mould has caused her health to deteriorate and "cannot remember" the last time she left her Oldbury home.

She told the Express & Star: "This mould is ruining my life. It keeps on coming back and back. People don't believe me when I says it's luminous and looks like mushrooms on my ceiling.

"My chest is really bad and I feel so weak, too weak to leave the house. We've had people around to look at the mould but they don't seem to make any difference. I spend half my life on the phone to Sandwell Council begging them to come and get rid of it."

The mould keeps reappearing in the flat

The couple's flat is on Ratcliff Walk, Oldbury. They cite recent stories in the media about the dangers of mould, including the case of toddler Awaab Ishak who died as a result of a severe respiratory condition in Rochdale, Greater Manchester after being exposed to black mould.

She said: "We are really scared about our mould, people keep telling us how dangerous it is but no-one who can fix it is listening to us. This has been going on for three years now.

"I have got COPD, but my chest is getting worse, I have been to the doctor and he has given me antibiotics and told me it is down to the mould, but I am not paying £40 for a letter to be sent to the council, I can't afford it."

Sandwell Council has inspected the flat - last year it was re-plastered but the mould reappeared after three weeks. An inspector is due to visit on January 23 but Susan wants action to be taken quicker.

She added: "Three weeks is too long. Our flat is damp too, and always seems to be cold, but I am too scared to leave because my chest is so bad I worry I will collapse when outdoors.

"We just wanted a happy retirement, but this mould is ruining everything, I don't understand why Sandwell Council cannot sort this out once and for all."

Raymond Collins continues to find mould at the flat in Ratcliff Walk

Mr Collins is worried about the effect the mould, worry and anxiety is having on his partner.

He said: "She is constantly worried about the mould, her chest seems really bad and we just want someone to come and get rid of this mould for once and for all."

A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the council undertook an inspection for damp at this property on October 21 2022 and completed the remedial works identified on November 242022. The tenant was scheduled to receive a follow-up call this week, and we will be in contact with her to obtain details and arrange a further damp assessment."

Black mould thrives in damp environments when there is too much humidity - it is fairly common. Not all black mould is toxic but it should always be dealt with by a professional.

However, yellow mould, which has been found in the flat in Ratcliff Walk, can be dangerous.

Mould expert JSE Labs Yellow said: "Yellow is a colour to look out for because some of these moulds can be dangerous if left unchecked.

"Sometimes Aspergillus mould can appear yellow. It's a very common type of mould found in houses and is largely low-risk.