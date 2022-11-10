Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sandwell Council to consider charging £35 a year for garden waste collections

By Lisa O'BrienSandwellPublished: Last Updated:

Sandwell Council is set to consider proposals to start charging £35 a year for garden waste collections from next year.

A report to the council cabinet’s forthcoming meeting next week has recommended introducing the charge to enable the authority to direct both the collections and their costs to residents who actively want to make use of the service.

Currently, a significant number of households do not use the service and many who do consistently put out bins that are often half empty, the council says.

By collecting garden waste only from residents who want the service, it is hoped the council will significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Estimates suggest that moving to a charged subscription service will take up to four, 26-tonne diesel waste collection trucks off the road.

It would also bring the council in line with two-thirds of authorities across England, which already charge for garden waste services.

The £35 annual fee for Sandwell would be lower than the national average of £43, and the West Midlands average of £38.

Under the plans, residents would be able to subscribe online with payment by annual direct debit or card.

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment services, said: “Introducing charges for garden waste collections would make the service more efficient and reduce carbon emissions. At the moment, we are sending 26-tonne diesel trucks down every street in the borough to collect bins that are typically less than half full.

“At less than £2 per collection for 240 litres of garden waste, the recommended charge is lower than both the national and regional average for this service.

“Between increased income and reduced costs, this change could save us in excess of £2 million a year.

“We know from our recent budget consultation that while charging for non-essential services was the second most preferred option for closing our budget gap, this service is important to many of our residents who have gardens.

"We want to ensure that everyone who needs to recycle their garden waste can do so, and we are currently looking at options for the service.”

Free disposal of garden waste will continue to be available at the household waste recycling centres, and the council will also work with residents to encourage composting.

The council's cabinet will make a final decision at a meeting on Wednesday.

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News