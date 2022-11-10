£1.8 billion projects in the pipeline for Sandwell

Thousands of homes are set to be built

Bosses at Sandwell Council said there were a number of schemes under way and between 2022 and 2027 the large sum will have been invested across the borough.

The £1.8bn "pipeline" consists of 66 regeneration projects funded by a range of public and private-sector investment which could see homes built and skills boosted.

If successful, the schemes will bring over 4,300 new homes, a £57m investment in 10 education and skills facilities, and boost in terms of more employment space.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of the authority, said: "Sandwell Council has been working on a new vision to regenerate Sandwell’s six towns. We’re moving forward with plans to make Sandwell an even better place to live, work and visit.

"We are working towards that aim with a number of significant regeneration projects which will represent tens of millions of pounds worth of investment."

The schemes include the Sandwell Aquatics Centre and a major revamp of West Bromwich, both of which are ongoing. Other proposals include the approximately £20 million Windsor Olympics Academy – a new 900-place school – due to open next year in Smethwick, the Wednesbury Health Centre and Housing development next to Wednesbury Leisure Centre.

Regeneration plans include the Midland Met Learning Campus in 2024, a central bus interchange for Blackheath, and other housing schemes within the borough up to 2027. Meanwhile plans to revamp the Birchley Island roundabout will be completed under the time-frame.

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: “This is an exciting time for Sandwell. These schemes will not only be of benefit to residents but, by improving Sandwell’s infrastructure, the borough will become a more attractive place for industry and business to locate and develop.”