£11.5million arts cash bonanza split between groups in Black Country

Wolverhampton Art Gallery is one of the venues which will be receiving funding

The Arts Council funding, spread over the next three years, will be split between a dozen venues and groups in a bid to open up arts and culture to more people.

The Black Country Living Museum in Dudley is to get £760,000-a-year, and Walsall’s New Art Gallery will receive £938,000 annually.

In Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre will get £251,000; the city’s art gallery gets £270,842 and there’s £112,000 for the Arena Theatre.

Black Country Touring is to receive £307,225 annually, while fellow Sandwell-based community arts charity Multistory gets £243,361.

Five organisations have been brought on board for the first time.

Bilston-based Gazebo Theatre, which will get £200,000 and West Bromwich-based community group Powered by CAN, which is getting £250,000-a-year.

Wolverhampton-based Jaivant Patel Dance is getting £195,000-a-year; Spectra Arts in Smethwick will get £120,000 and Sandwell's The People's Orchestra will receive £200,000.

Arts Council chief executive Darren Henley said the cash would help the Black Country "flourish in challenging times".

He said: "We know artists, arts organisations, museums, and libraries are important in the Black Country, not just because they help us all to lead healthier and happier lives, but because they create jobs and help to grow the local economy.

"From Bilston to Wolverhampton and Dudley to Sandwell, these organisations can help transform places through creativity and culture, bringing people together, instilling a sense of pride and helping to renew communities.

"And it’s not the only way we’re supporting the Black Country. We’re championing opportunities through Creative Black Country, part of our wider Creative People and Places programme, who work with local people to explore and develop new projects which matter to them.

"This is all part of our longer-term plan to invest more money in the Black Country as part of the levelling up for culture priority.

"Creativity and culture can – and should – be enjoyed by everyone and especially in challenging times the chance to be creative is more important than ever.

"And the investment we’ve announced today is a vote of confidence in the Black Country ensuring it can flourish even in challenging times."

Peter Knott, area director at Arts Council England, said: "We’re delighted to unveil our ambitious new portfolio reaching more people in more places across the Black Country than ever before.

"The Arts Council is investing more money outside London, and we’re introducing five new organisations locally.

"The Black Country already boasts a vibrant cultural scene with an international reputation for excellence and we look forward to supporting more opportunities for even more communities across the region to experience creativity on their doorsteps."

Organisations across Staffordshire have also been lined up for funding, including Frontline Dance in Stafford, which will receive £600,000 over three years.

The Arts Council said the annual funding of £3.8m would represents an average increase of 116 per cent.