Bus route diverted in both directions in Cradley Heath due to 'blocked' road

National Express West Midlands warned of the issue on St Anne's Road at around 1.55pm on Tuesday.

It advised the number 3 bus service, which runs between West Bromwich and Merry Hill, has been disrupted.

The service has diverted in both both directions via Newton Lane, Cradley Road and Saltwells Road.

In a statement to X, formerly Twitter, the region's bus company went on to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.