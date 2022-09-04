Hundreds enjoy frothy fun at Acorns Bubble Rush in Sandwell Valley Park

The Bubble Rush saw 500 friends and family run through soap suds

The Acorns Bubble Rush saw nearly 500 friends and families run through a sea of multi-coloured suds in Sandwell Valley Country Park for Acorns Children’s Hospice.

The family-friendly 5km was held to raise vital funds towards the charity’s care for life limited children and support for their families.

Acorns senior manager for events Zoe Baggott said: "What a spectacular close to an amazing summer of support for local children and families – the atmosphere has been incredible! Seeing hundreds of smiling people showered with masses of coloured bubbles all coming together for Acorns really was a wonderful sight.

"A huge thank you to everyone who joined us today to make this event such a success; from our fantastic team who worked so hard, to our dedicated supporters who conquered our 5k course, we couldn’t do it without you. The funds you have raised today mean we can continue to be there for the children and families who rely on our care and support.”

Acorns Bubble Rush saw ‘bubblers’ decked out in bright sunglasses and colourful clothing take on four brightly-coloured bubble cannons and four feet of incredi-bubble foam.

Zoe added: “It was brilliant to bring Acorns Bubble Rush to the Black Country for the second year running. For anyone who missed today’s event, there is lots more fundraising fun in store. Why not sign up for Acorns Glow Walk at Walsall Arboretum on Saturday, October 22, early bird tickets are on sale now!”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for life limited and life threatened children across the West Midlands and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 700 children and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved, it costs Acorns £27,000 per day to provide its services, the bulk of which comes from fundraising and the local community.