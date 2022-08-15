£120,000 lottery prize claimed by lucky Sandwell ticket owner

The lucky winner will receive £10,000 a month for a year

The lucky winner will now receive £10,000 a month for a whole year after matching the five main numbers for the draw on June 20, 2022.

Now the claim for the prize has been made, it will go through the process of validation to ensure the terms and conditions of the lottery have been adhered to.

Subject to validation, the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s Winners’ Advisers.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

“Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.

"Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

Set For Life was launched by The National Lottery in March 2019 and offers a top prize of £10K a month for 30 years when the five main numbers and the Life Ball are matched.