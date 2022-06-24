Celebrations across borough as Queen's Baton relay route revealed

The Baton will head to Sandwell on July 25 for a full trip around the six towns

The baton will come to the borough on Monday, July 25, with Sandwell having a full day with the Queen's Baton as it passes through six towns of Sandwell, starting at Sandwell Council House in Oldbury and ending at Sandwell Valley in West Bromwich.

Sandwell is one of only a few areas in the country to have the privilege of hosting the Queen’s Baton Relay for a full day and there will be a number of streets and public places across the route where people can watch and cheer on the baton-bearers.

Sadeh Graham, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael and Blind Dave helped to celebrate the baton route at Haden Hill Hall

Around 120 Batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour carrying the Baton for approximately 200m through the borough’s streets and parks.

The route will begin outside Sandwell Council House at 7am with a launch celebration, with the relay leg due to run in Oldbury from 8am to 8.32am.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will kick off at Sandwell Council House with a launch celebration and Commonwealth literature themed activities for all ages.

Following that, it will be welcomed at Brunswick Park in Wednesbury and taken around the town from 9.24am to 10.07am, then taken around Tipton from 11.02am to 11.39am with a stop at Victoria Park.

The Queen’s Baton will stop at Brunswick Park, welcomed by community groups and performances from children and young people.

The Queen’s Baton will stop at Victoria Park, Tipton, with sporting activities throughout the day for Sandwell residents to take part in, and a celebration of Sandwell sports groups.

Haden Hill House will receive the baton during the route through Rowley Regis, running from 12.20pm to 1.39pm, and Lightwoods House and Park as it travels through Smethwick from 2.55pm to 4.24pm.

The Queen’s Baton will stop at Sandwell’s historic Haden Hill House, sharing Commonwealth stories from Sandwell residents and community groups.

The Queen’s Baton will stop at Lightwoods House and Park, with a celebration of food from Sandwell and activities from Forge Mill Farm.

Finally, the baton will end its day in Sandwell with a route through West Bromwich from 5.36pm to 7.15pm and conclude at Sandwell Valley Showground with a festival of celebration.

The Queen’s Baton will end with a parade representing Sandwell from West Bromwich through Dartmouth Park, arriving at a festival of celebration with performances, fair, and activities throughout the evening at Sandwell Valley Showground.

There will also be some temporary impact for residents and traffic as the Queen’s Baton Relay passes through parts of the borough and stops at each event location.

Road closures will follow the Baton as it moves across Sandwell and closures will be lifted as soon as possible after the Baton has moved to the next leg. A full list of road closures and times affected will be published online from 11 July.

Sandwell Council is working hard to limit any disruption and will remove any restrictions on traffic and parking as quickly as possible, while also keeping people safe.

Detailed information for residents and businesses, including times and locations, will be sent to those who may be affected.

The council will also communicate this information online, through its social media channels and highways information signs in the lead-up to the event.

Councillor Laura Rollins, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is an amazing opportunity for everyone in Sandwell to experience the buzz of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“During the Queen’s Baton Relay, we will come together to celebrate Sandwell’s rich, diverse culture and showcase the best of arts, sports and culture from all ages, backgrounds, and parts of the community.

"I would call on all Sandwell residents to commemorate this historic occasion and cheer on more than 100 inspirational Batonbearers from our community on 25 July.”