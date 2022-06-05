Historic drinking West Bromwich well where 'Cromwell watered his horse' to get restored plaque

The Lyne Purl Well is situated between Lyndon and Stoney Lane in West Bromwich

The ornamental wall at the former spa waters, known as Lyne Purl at the junction of Stoney Lane and Lyndon, in West Bromwich, fell into disrepair in recent years and has been revamped by the town's local history society.

The plaque was officially presented to the town in 1956 by baker Joseph Jessie Grant to commemorate his wife’s term as mayor, and an ornamental surround was built at the site which was the original water source for Lyndon.

Oliver Cromwell, who led armies against Charles I in the 1600s, was said to have watered his horse at the spring.

West Bromwich Local History Society has been working on the plaque restoration scheme.

An unveiling ceremony is due to be held at the spring on Thursday at 10am.

Even though the spring still flows it was covered over by the council in 1969.