Pensioner told she was too late to apply for Jubilee street party is hosting one anyway

Carol Pearce is having a party for the Queen

Carol Pearce wanted Durham Road, Wednesbury, closed for her street party but was told by council officials in Sandwell she had missed the deadline despite asking permission for two months.

Furious but undeterred Carol has enlisted her neighbours to hold the party on the pavement and park their vehicles elsewhere on Sunday afternoon from 1pm.

The 67-year-old said: “I am absolutely fuming. For two months I was trying to get permission for a street party in Durham Road. I rang, no reply, left messages but no-one rang back.

“I asked Friar Park Councillor Simon Hackett for help. He’s tried and still no one could be bothered to get back to me. So then I get a response. Too late!

“I’ve collected money, children are excited and this is what Sandwell Council do.”

Carol has raised funds for the party, organised games, got her favourite songs ready and is looking forward to seeing fellow residents enjoy themselves.

She added: “We have been allowed to have a street gathering so we can hold our party on the pavements outside our homes. So thank you Sandwell Council for ruining the day.”

However, after receiving representations from Carol, neighbours and Friar Park Councillor Simon Hackett the council performed a dramatic Jubilee U-turn.

Carol, who decked her home out in Union flag bunting for VE Day two years ago, said: “The council have given us permission for a street party but I will have to pay liability insurance out of my own pocket although they have said they will reimburse me.

“However they now want to charge me £45 for the barriers now, whatever happens there will be a party for the Queen.”

Friar Park Councillor Simon Hackett has promised to attend the party to join Carol’s celebrations.

He said: “There is just no stopping a woman like Carol. She is the very best of Wednesbury.

“She was determined the children and residents of Duhram Road would celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and they now will.

“I will be popping along to celebrate with her.

“I hope Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now is played because it fits Carol to a tee, nothing was going to stop this party.”

A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: “We apologise to Ms Pearce for the delays in processing this street party road closure application, but are pleased that we have been able to resolve these issues and the event is able to go ahead.”