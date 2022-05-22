Notification Settings

Motorcyclist, 21, dies after collision in Tipton

By Adam SmithSandwellPublished: Last Updated:

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Tipton.

The motorcylist died as a result of the crash (Picture: SnapperSK)

Officers were called to St Marks Road at 4.10pm this afternoon to reports of an accident involving a motorbike and a car.

A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he unfortunately died at the scene.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is helping officers with their inquiries.

Sergeant Chris Ridge, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We have specialist officers supporting the man’s family at this difficult time.

"I am urgently appealing for anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to make contact. I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision or saw the bike just beforehand, and in particular may have CCTV or dash cam footage."

Information can be given by contacting collision investigators on FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk or via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight. Quote log 2451 of 22 May.

