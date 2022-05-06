Notification Settings

Disused caravan and scaffolding board fire suspected to to have been caused deliberately

By Nathan Rowe

A blaze which saw plumes of smoke spotted in Tipton is suspected to have been caused deliberately.

Manor Road, Tipton
The fire took place Yesterday at around 3:30pm at a site near Tipton Green Junior School on Manor Road.

It saw a disused caravan and scaffolding boards catch alight, grabbing the attention of school children on their way home.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Just after 3:30pm on Thursday 5 May we were called to a fire on Manor Road, Tipton.

"One fire engine and a brigade response vehicle attended, crewed by firefighters from Tipton and Dudley fire stations - the first arrived in under four minutes.

"This incident involved a derelict caravan well alight on a waste site. A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire.

"West Midlands Police were in attendance, as the fire was suspected to have been caused deliberately."

Footage was shared by @MissDFreeman at around 3.47pm when a fire engine can be seen arriving with children watching on.

Demi-leigh Freeman who saw the fire, said: "I was driving home and saw some thick black smoke not too far from my home and I got to Manor Road, junction of hill street.

"There seems to be a derelict site there and the smoke was coming from there.

"Police were taking statements from some local high school children."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

