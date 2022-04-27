Travellers moved on from Asda car park in Tipton

The caravans on the Asda car park

Four caravans parked at Asda in Great Bridge on Monday evening, leading to police and council authorities conducting a dispersal order at the supermarket.

The group were offered use of a transit site in Sandwell by the council's environmental protection team, but the offer was refused.

Tipton NHT Team 1 have been working alongside Sandwell Council to conduct a dispersal order at Asda, Great Bridge. @WMPolice @sandwellcouncil @IanGreenWMP @SandwellPolice pic.twitter.com/sOWFBoAPUh — Tipton Town Police (@TiptonWMP) April 26, 2022

A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: “Sandwell Council’s environmental protection officers have worked with West Midlands Police to deal with an unauthorised encampment on the car park at Asda Great Bridge. Four caravans arrived on site last night (April 25).

“As part of our unauthorised encampment processes, our officers this morning offered the group the use of Sandwell’s transit site in Smethwick.

“This offer was refused and officers from Tipton Neighbourhood Policing Team therefore attended the scene to enforce the group’s removal from the site.