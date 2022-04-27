Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Travellers moved on from Asda car park in Tipton

By Eleanor LawsonSandwellPublished:

Travellers who had parked in an Asda car park in Tipton overnight have been moved on after action from West Midlands Police and Sandwell Council.

The caravans on the Asda car park
The caravans on the Asda car park

Four caravans parked at Asda in Great Bridge on Monday evening, leading to police and council authorities conducting a dispersal order at the supermarket.

The group were offered use of a transit site in Sandwell by the council's environmental protection team, but the offer was refused.

A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: “Sandwell Council’s environmental protection officers have worked with West Midlands Police to deal with an unauthorised encampment on the car park at Asda Great Bridge. Four caravans arrived on site last night (April 25).

“As part of our unauthorised encampment processes, our officers this morning offered the group the use of Sandwell’s transit site in Smethwick.

“This offer was refused and officers from Tipton Neighbourhood Policing Team therefore attended the scene to enforce the group’s removal from the site.

“Before any further action could be taken, the group left the car park and drove out of Sandwell.”

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News