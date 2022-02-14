Sandwell NHS workers nominated for prestigious national awards

Zaheer Iqbal and Tracy Banford

Zaheer Iqbal has been nominated for Leadership of the Year, whilst Tracy Banford, has been named as a finalist for Newcomer of the Year. Both work for Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

They were nominated by directorate general manager Mark Stankovich from the trust, which runs Sandwell, City and Rowley Regis Hospitals.

He said: "Zaheer was instrumental with the setting up of a dedicated volunteer brigade to support the portering department during the first wave of the pandemic.

"He is worthy of this award as he continually goes above and beyond his call of duty, and is passionate and caring towards patients, staff and visitors who come into our Trust."

And he praised Tracy for her dedication to the role, despite only starting recently.

He said: "Tracy supported the portering department during a very difficult and testing time. She has been a vital team player with ensuring the smooth running of the department and maintaining service level and making sure policy and procedures were being followed.

"Tracy has recently been successful in obtaining a team leader position as part of the recruitment process where she is excelling at making service improvements."